Bellerin admits what he was happy and unhappy about Leeds result

Hector Bellerin was quizzed following the draw with Leeds this weekend, and he insisted he was happy with the character in the Arsenal team.
The 25 year-old has returned to form this season, despite being linked with a move during the summer.
Hector has played every minute of our Premier League campaign so far this term, and is credited with the most assists for our team so far. He is also becoming a leader within the squad, and his comments after the 0-0 draw with Leeds only highlights the maturity that he is showing.
“I am happy with the character the team has shown,” the Spaniard said after the match (via the DailyStar).
“We have solidified our defence throughout this season and that’s something we have proved in many games.
“We are learning how to suffer and that is really important nowadays when we don’t have control of the ball and it becomes vital that we don’t concede.
“But I can’t say that I feel happy with the draw because even when we were down to ten men on Sunday we still had chances to score and that’s what makes the difference in the long run.”
Bellerin was then asked to comment on the red card that his teammate Nicolas Pepe received when seemingly headbutting Gjanni Alioski.
“Everyone has a hot head straight after the game and there is a lot of adrenaline flowing,” he replied.
“So these things probably need to wait for later in the week.
“It’s something that must stay in the dressing-room but I am sure we will manage it just fine.”
Is Bellerin showing real maturity with his comments here? Is he one of the few positives to take from our campaign thus far?
Patrick
I didn’t see any “character” in that team and its performnce on the pitch, sorry. Luck, may be; character, no.
For several times watching that game, I had to pinch myself to be convinced it’s Arsenal I was watching.
If things don’t change, and quickly too, I’m afraid we may be heading to our worst season performance ever.
My big question regarding the team is was it necessary to destroy the flowing and quick passing aspect of our game to solidify the defense? Can’t we improve the defenders and player discipline rather than putting 11 men in our half to defend?
It’s a serious question, I’m not a professional player or coach, and looking with a fan’s eyes. Currently the only thing Arsenal are the kits they wear, nothing about their play is the attractive beautiful football we are used to seeing.
I get it’s Arteta and not Wenger, and many of the players aren’t the caliber required, but what is our style at this point? Are we a counter-attacking team based on recent tactics and nothing more?
Durand, such an interesting post.
Surely, this was what caused the demise of Unai Emery, not knowing the style of play or what different tactics to employ?
Fans say that UE was weak by “giving in” to fans when recalling MO and yet were ecstatic when MA, supposedly, “gave in to fans pressure” when Aubameyang was moved to the centre of attack!!!
MA has done a great job with our defence and installed the discipline needed behind the scene, but it is surely time to let the midfield and attack express themselves and try to introduce some creativity and tactics in to our play?
I’m actually glad our next game is in Europe!! At least we score in that….
ESR, Balogun, Cottrell and Azeez all travelling ….. saw a picture of Tierney – no tesco carrier bag this time though, looked like a big briefcase instead 😂
Fingers crossed for a decent performance… and some goals!! Please!!