Bellerin admits what he was happy and unhappy about Leeds result

Hector Bellerin was quizzed following the draw with Leeds this weekend, and he insisted he was happy with the character in the Arsenal team.

The 25 year-old has returned to form this season, despite being linked with a move during the summer.

Hector has played every minute of our Premier League campaign so far this term, and is credited with the most assists for our team so far. He is also becoming a leader within the squad, and his comments after the 0-0 draw with Leeds only highlights the maturity that he is showing.

“I am happy with the character the team has shown,” the Spaniard said after the match (via the DailyStar).

“We have solidified our defence throughout this season and that’s something we have proved in many games.

“We are learning how to suffer and that is really important nowadays when we don’t have control of the ball and it becomes vital that we don’t concede.

“But I can’t say that I feel happy with the draw because even when we were down to ten men on Sunday we still had chances to score and that’s what makes the difference in the long run.”

Bellerin was then asked to comment on the red card that his teammate Nicolas Pepe received when seemingly headbutting Gjanni Alioski.

“Everyone has a hot head straight after the game and there is a lot of adrenaline flowing,” he replied.

“So these things probably need to wait for later in the week.

“It’s something that must stay in the dressing-room but I am sure we will manage it just fine.”

Is Bellerin showing real maturity with his comments here? Is he one of the few positives to take from our campaign thus far?

