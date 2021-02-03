Bellerin blames missed chances for Arsenal defeat, not the referee

Arsenal lost to Wolves for the second time this season, and the ridiculous thing is that we were totally in control in the first half and the game should have been put to bed early on.

The fact is that we then got David Luiz sent off under very dubious circumstances and because we hadn’t taken our previous chances it was extremely difficult to come back with 10 men, and then Leno’s dismissal was just the icing on the cake.

Hector Bellerin though doesn’t blame the referee, and basically says that it was just one of those nights that need to be forgotten as quickly as possible. “One hundred per cent [we’ve had too many red cards],” he told Arsenal.com.

“We’ve shown that when we’re 11 against 11 on that pitch, it’s completely different. We had complete control in the first half and we probably should have been 2-0 up by the end of it. We paid for those mistakes.

“I always say that teams are not beating us, we are losing against ourselves. It’s for us to learn. Hopefully this will be the last time. We were on such a good run, great momentum, great confidence in the team.

“We just need to forget this step because situations like this are not going to happen very often. We’ll go on to the next one.”

The fact is is was a cold, wet night in the Midlands, and it is not easy to play your very best football in those conditions at the best of times. Our long unbeaten run may have come to an end, but we can go again on Saturday, so we just need to forget about yesterday and move on back to winning ways very quickly…