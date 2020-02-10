According to an interview from Arsenal’s official website, Gunners star Hector Bellerin believes that fans will see the side scoring more goals ‘very quickly’.

The defender also reiterated team’s ‘need’ to be more ‘efficient’ in front of goal.

At more times than fans would’ve liked this season, Arsenal have missed out on wins because of the side’s lack of clinical finishing.

We’ve allowed our opponents to come backs into games far too often recently, we’re failing to stamp our authority on teams when we’re ahead and it’s costing us valuable points.

Here’s what the 24-year-old had to say on the team being more clinical:

“I think sometimes we need to be a bit more efficient in front of goal [but] that’s also something that comes with confidence, when you see that you’re playing better and controlling games better, the goals are something that’s going to come.”

“I’m sure you’re going to see that very quickly.”

“For us, the promise is that we’re trying to get better every single day.”

“When a different coach comes, there are different things that you’re being asked to do.”

Arsenal have looked promising since Mikel Arteta took the reins before Christmas.

The Gunners have only lost one game under the Spaniard, but they’ve only won three of Arteta’s nine games in charge – with two victories coming in cup competitions.

There’s no doubt that Arsenal can mount a serious challenge for a top four spot this season if they can get their finishing in order.

We boast one of the more exciting attacking lines in the Premier League and it’s about time we capitalised on this.