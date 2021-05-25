Bellerin emerges as key target for Europa League side

Real Betis are claimed to be targeting a move to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer, as a replacement for Emerson Royal.

The La Liga side earned a place in next season’s Europa League thanks to a sixth place finish in the division, and are keen to bolster their side ahead of the challenge.

Emerson Royal has been amongst their standout players this season at right-back, but Fichajes states that he will now join Barcelona for a €9 Million fee plus a portion of his future sale, as agreed between the two sides when they initially cooperated to bring him to Spain from Brazil in 2019.

The Gunners defender is now believed to be high on their wishlist as they look to bolster their right-back spot, and reports that Hector Bellerin has played his last match for Arsenal may well have excited their interest.

The Spanish full-back still has two years remaining on his current contract, but he is expected to be allowed to move on for the right offer, but I believe Bellerin may have sought a more ambitious club to move for this summer.

The feeling was always that Barcelona would come calling for him, the club he played for as a youngster, and only a short time ago, the defender was believed to be a priority signing for Joan Laporte on his return to the club according to the Mirror.

Would Bellerin consider a move to Betis?

Patrick