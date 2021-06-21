Bellerin explains the biggest changes that Arteta has made at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin has been the subject of many transfer rumours regarding his future after he was left on the bench for many games in the second half of the last campaign, but there has been little mention of him moving on in the media lately.

But the roght-back has found time to appear in the High Performance Podcast, and at one point he was asked what he thinks that Mikel Arteta has changed drastically at the club, and he focused on the work off the ball, which he thinks often goes unnoticed by the wider audience.

He said: “I think personally at Arsenal that’s something (emphasis on off the ball movement) that has changed a lot,”

“I think the ethics and the way they work since Mikel has been the manager of the club has completely changed.

“And these behaviours, our behaviours have been awarded by them. There’s more emphasis on that behaviour, so the way we run back or the way we create space for a player.

“Because you know you can move to receive the ball, you can move to get a player away or you can move into space, there’s so many ways you can move for and sometimes a goal is created not by the player that passes the ball or by the player that scores but by the player that actually created the space.

“And many people like the fans in the stands or even the pundits sometimes they won’t see that. But truly that’s what we’ve practised, that’s what the coach has asked, and by the player doing that were able to score.

“I think even sometimes for the players it’s hard to see, when other teams do it and stuff, but we know in our dressing room and in the way we play that we scored that goal thanks to that player.”

So there is something for us Arsenal fans to look out for when the new season starts, but I wonder if Bellerin will still be with us by then?

Darren N