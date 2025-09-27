Bellerin feels lucky to have started his career at Arsenal

Hector Bellerin has reflected on his time at Arsenal, admitting that he feels fortunate to have joined the club at such a formative stage of his career.

The Spanish full-back was recruited from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy as a teenager, moving to north London to continue his development. He soon broke into the Arsenal first team, where he went on to establish himself as one of the quickest and most exciting right-backs in the Premier League.

During his prime years at the Emirates, Bellerin was regarded as one of the best in his position, combining pace and attacking threat with defensive responsibility. His time at the club not only shaped his professional trajectory but also played a defining role in his personal growth.

Bellerin on Growing Up at Arsenal

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Bellerin recalled the importance of his early years in England, admitting that Arsenal gave him the chance to grow both as a player and as a person.

“I was very inexperienced in both football and life,” he explained when asked about his arrival in London.

“I feel that the UK made me an adult and a professional, experienced player. Most of my growth happened in London.

“I was really lucky that the years I spent there, I had great team-mates and coaches, and opportunities to play top-level football. That was probably the most important part of my development as a person and as a player.”

His comments highlight the significance of the environment Arsenal provided, allowing him to adapt to the demands of senior football while learning from experienced figures around him.

A Career Shaped in North London

Although there is no certainty that Bellerin would have broken into Barcelona’s first team had he stayed, at Arsenal he was afforded opportunities that proved vital to his career. He became a regular starter, winning silverware and experiencing some of the club’s most memorable moments in recent years.

Bellerin remains one of the most notable imports from Barcelona’s academy, and his years in north London stand out as the most stable and fulfilling chapter of his career. For the player himself, Arsenal was not only a club, but also a place where he grew into the professional he is today.

