There are positives for Arsenal despite Leicester defeat

Bellerin and Tierney bossed the flanks, unfortunately to no avail! (opinion)

Despite the lack of goals and creative flair in the Leicester game, there are some positives that I can pull out of the defeat to Leicester! The performances of Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney.

This is two games in a row now that I have been impressed with our right back more so because I already know what Tierney is capable of and I will always give praise where it is due, no matter who the player is!

Is Bellerin finally coming back to his best or is it just a case of the poor performances of his teammates are making him look good? I will go with the first option!

Hector for me was the man of the match closely followed by Kieran. Our Spaniard was all over the park and he did well, whether it was defending, crossing the ball or trying to score! The runs he was making into the box and the shots he made, on any other day would have nestled into the back of the net, he was rather unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. But even when he was defending it seemed as though he was back to his best or getting there anyway. He was reading the balls well and I don’t think he got caught out at any point in the game.

For me along with Tierney on the opposite flank they were both the standout players. Showing intensity and desire to run forward and get the crosses into the box as we know Tierney does anyway, but unfortunately for both boys most of the time there wasn’t anyone close enough to get on the end of their crosses.

If Bellerin continues in this form, showing that desire and passion, then it will only be a matter of time before he is 100% back to his best and we will go from rumours of “wanting to sell him” to rumours of trying to hold on to him. Gooners?

Shenel Osman