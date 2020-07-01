Bellerin must not be made the scapegoat for Pepe’s failings

Don’t Blame Bellerin For Pepe by Dan Smith

Our fanbase love a scapegoat, don’t we? We forced Arsene Wenger out of the club. Things didn’t get better, yet we arrogantly thought we were too good for Ramsey. We now don’t have any goals from midfield.

Both Xhaka and Mustafi have been verbally abused so much, they have come out and spoken about how it’s affected them mentally.

Now it seems the reason we are 10th in the League is Ozil’s fault, despite long periods under Emery, and now Arteta, the midfielder was not always playing. It’s also worth arguing if that’s the best man management strategy, giving a player mixed signals by freezing him out, then bringing him back in, then wondering why his confidence his low?

Isn’t a coach’s job to get the best out of an asset not just give up on him? Anyway, the idea is to get the World Cup winner so fed up that he will accept a move this summer, or he will, as his agent insists, run down his contract.

Either way, some Gooners are now looking for their latest person to blame, as they can only blame Ozil so much if we continue to lack creativity with him on the bench. You see there has to be a reason we are 10th. That’s their sense of entitlement. They can’t admit that we have gone backwards since Wenger left, because that would be some people admitting they were wrong abusing the greatest boss in our history.

I got mocked for the following….

Suggesting letting Ramsey leave on a free proved we were no longer a big club (we are worse in midfield without him).

That last summer was a terrible transfer window (we somehow weakened our centre backs options)

And that Emery and Arteta were cheap options.

Are Arsenal simply going for the cheap option in choosing Arteta?

Here’s my prediction….

When Ozil leaves we will sit and complain that there is zero creativity, yet won’t admit we were wrong again.

So, who’s the next person to blame? To mock on social media? To swear at? (then cry if he swears back at us). Step forward… Hector Bellerin.

The young Spaniard who moved to England at 16, who been in North London for 9 years, who’s essentially grown into a man at our club. He’s shown loyalty to us, you know that thing we accused the likes of Fabregas and Van Persie of not having.

When the full back was bursting down the wing in his first few years, we feared a bid from Barcelona or Real Madrid. At the time we asked for loyalty from the youngster. We are now not showing loyalty to him based on a long-term injury robbing him of his pace. Just think about that. All he’s done wrong is suffer an injury that has cost him his best weapon, and instead of sympathising, fans are ridiculing him?

Then in the same breath they hope Aubameyang will show commitment. Why would he if that’s how you treat his teammates? He’ll be thinking, ‘they love me now but if I hurt my knee, etc, they will quickly turn.’

That’s why I don’t feel sorry for all gooners concerning our plight. It’s fair to question if our full back can ever get back to where he was the quickest in training. It’s understandable to wonder is he’s stagnated and needs a fresh challenge.

If we got a decent offer for him it would be sensible to consider it if we can reinvest those funds. hat’s based on Bellerin’s own performances, what he does or doesn’t do. What’s not fair, is to make him responsible for the short comings of others. The latest narrative going around is the reason Pepe hasn’t been great is because the person behind him is not doing his job well enough.

It’s fair to question why Hector cuts back all the time and doesn’t take on his man but it’s so unfair to make him responsible for the shortcomings of others.

Again, it’s an agenda. Instead of fans admitting they were wrong last summer to overhype Pepe and accept we only got him because Lille agreed to a ridiculous payment plan, it’s easier to blame an easy target.

I don’t remember anyone saying, when we spent 72 million on the winger, claiming that he relies on his right back doing certain things for him to play well?

I’m not even sure I have had it tactically explained how Pepe is better or worse depending on if Bellerin starts or not? It’s not like Pepe is asked to ever abandon his attacking role.

It’s been suggested that Maitland-Niles will try to get to the bar line allowing Pepe to cut inside. I’m not sure effectively how much that happens?

Even if we accept that Bellerin isn’t taking on his marker, that wouldn’t stop Pepe from overlapping. It’s also simply not true.

Pepe has scored 4 times when starting with Bellerin, 3 with Maitland Niles, 1 with neither. He’s got 3 assists with Bellerin, 3 with MN and 3 with neither (most assists by set pieces). So, this idea that his game improves without Bellerin is simply not true.

Pepe’s final ball, the need to want too many touches, not showing up when it matters. That’s down to Pepe and no one else. Many readers wouldn’t dare suggest Ozil would be better in another team with better players so don’t make same excuse for Pepe.

At least tell the truth instead of making someone else the scapegoat….

Dan Smith