Bellerin reacts to drawing Arsenal in the Europa League with Sporting

Hector Bellerin will return to the Emirates in the next round of the Europa League after Arsenal drew his present club Sporting Lisbon in the competition.

The full-back spent a decade at the Emirates before leaving at the end of last season to return to Barcelona.

The Spanish side sold him to Sporting in the last transfer window and now he faces Arsenal over two legs in the Europa League.

After the draw was made, the Spaniard took to his Instagram and made an emotional post.

Bellerin reposted Sporting’s original post with love emojis in white, red and green colours and a house.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Returning to the Emirates would be very emotional for Bellerin after the years he spent at the club.

The Spaniard had good times and bad times on our books, but over he did ok, especially earlier on.

He left because we added newer and better players to the group under Mikel Arteta, but fans will welcome him well and we will remember him for when he was at the club.

But we will beat them, hopefully, home and away because we want to win the competition.

