Bellerin returns to Spain but to a surprising destination

The Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been linked with a return to Barcelona ever since he burst onto the scene at Arsenal, and it has been obvious that he would be leaving the Emirates during this transfer window for some time.

But it has been reported by Sport.es that the right-back is currently in Seville having a medical with Real Betis, despite having been in negotiations with Barcelona!

Sport confusingly described it like this….

During these last hours of the market, Bellerín was at the table of the Barça technical secretariat to be the replacement for Emerson Royal, who already has an agreement to be a new Tottenham footballer. Despite that, the negotiations have led him to head to Seville, and he will wear green and white from next season.

Arsenal and Betis have closed the last fringes of the agreement this morning and it is expected that the full-back can sign this Tuesday after passing the relevant medical examination.

I must say that very few people saw this coming, but I think most Arsenal fans would agree that Bellerin is not the same player that he was before his injury, and it was unlikely that he would be headhunted by Barca at this stage of his career.

Hector Bellerin set to complete his move to Real Betis on #DeadlineDay. 🗣️ "My first shirt was Betis because my father was a fan of the Verdiblanco team. It was difficult for me to support another club." 🟢 #AFC https://t.co/sx9QMvw96g — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 31, 2021

Maybe if he refinds his mojo at Betis he can resurrect his career and move back to the big time.

Betis finished 6th in La Liga last season, but have started slowly this time around with two 1-1 draws and a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.