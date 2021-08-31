Bellerin returns to Spain but to a surprising destination

The Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been linked with a return to Barcelona ever since he burst onto the scene at Arsenal, and it has been obvious that he would be leaving the Emirates during this transfer window for some time.
But it has been reported by Sport.es that the right-back is currently in Seville having a medical with Real Betis, despite having been in negotiations with Barcelona!
Sport confusingly described it like this….
During these last hours of the market, Bellerín was at the table of the Barça technical secretariat to be the replacement for Emerson Royal, who already has an agreement to be a new Tottenham footballer. Despite that, the negotiations have led him to head to Seville, and he will wear green and white from next season.
Arsenal and Betis have closed the last fringes of the agreement this morning and it is expected that the full-back can sign this Tuesday after passing the relevant medical examination.
I must say that very few people saw this coming, but I think most Arsenal fans would agree that Bellerin is not the same player that he was before his injury, and it was unlikely that he would be headhunted by Barca at this stage of his career.
Hector Bellerin set to complete his move to Real Betis on #DeadlineDay.
🗣️ "My first shirt was Betis because my father was a fan of the Verdiblanco team. It was difficult for me to support another club." 🟢 #AFC https://t.co/sx9QMvw96g
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 31, 2021
Maybe if he refinds his mojo at Betis he can resurrect his career and move back to the big time.
Betis finished 6th in La Liga last season, but have started slowly this time around with two 1-1 draws and a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.
This is not a bad news but where is the replacement, l will prefer Trippier
Should he leave for Real Betis today then he gets warm thanks from me. He has been an honest professional and good luck for the future Hector
To be fair one Edu and Arteta have got spot on.
Not a surprise as Bellerin was linked to Bettis months ago
In truth Bellerin has been “going” in his own mind
and in the mind of the fans for two years.
Our longest serving player.
Classy player especially before the injury.
Classy professional.
Classy stylish man about town too.
Now this is one farewell letter I really am
looking forward to.
It’s funny people are still asking for Bellerin’s replacement if he leaves. Why do you think AMN move to Evertons was cancelled?. Unless something drastic happens or a massive change of heart from our coach and board, no incomings are expected at the colney today except maybe outgoings
I don’t see any fee mentioned???
It’s a loan
If you are off to Spain Hector, thank you for your loyal service and great memories. Very best of luck.
Arsenal who had bewitched YOU, You that was once a mighty team as no becomes a public laughing stock where everybody is now using to get public recognition for their personal vendetta . In as much as Hector as regress after his injury he is still far better than what we have at the right back, him leaving and probably no replacement coming in is gonna be a total disaster and anybody thinking AMN is going to play needed to hear what John Cross just posted some few minutes ago that AMN as been banned from training with the first team due to his Instagram post wanting to leave.
Edu and Arteta are just making judgment errors upon errors, putting the well being of the team at danger all because of their Ego, even if they should get it right they would been so deep in the mess that positivities would be hard to notice.
HEAVEN PLEASE COME TO ARSENAL AIDE.
Thank you Hector for your wonderful years of loyal service at Arsenal, indeed you were so pleasing to watch at your peak, in defence as well as in attack and you will be hard to replace. Best of luck. If AMN is banned from training, it is indeed sad, the man has spoken out his mind and a good manager should also understand psychology, try to gauge the situation, the circumstances, talk to the player concerned and get him around for the sake of the team. Ego and bias should not get in the way of team progress. AMN is most suited to the RB position and hopefully the team management realises this. However, if AMN has decided to call it a day at Arsenal, I dont know how the Club deals with it, unless he leaves on loan today…What a desperate situation, if AMN is not going to play for Arsenal and with Cedric and Chambers unimpressive, there has to be a last minute signing for a RB, lets see…