Bellerin says that “every year it’s just going to be a better one” for Arsenal under Arteta

According to Hector Bellerin, Arsenal is growing in strength and is in an excellent position to win the league this season.

Even if he didn’t have a nice experience at the club after Arteta took over, the former Gunner can’t help but praise Mikel Arteta’s work. He observes that Mikel Arteta is always learning and improving. He also comments that Arsenal players like Bukayo Saka are developing and becoming wiser, which is a recipe for success.

“He’s constantly learning, and that’s what is good about him,” he said of Arteta in an interview with Sky Sports. “He’s able to adapt, learn from his mistakes, and become a new Arteta every season. When he was a player, he was already coaching some of us, and you could see he had great ideas. I remember he would talk to us about how he thinks the game would go and how we should press. It was great, and we all kind of knew he would step up a be a manager.

“For sure. There was some very young players in that team, but now they have a lot of experience like Bukayo [Saka] himself, and I think that’s what they were missing that they now have, and every year it’s just going to be a better one for them, and I think where Arsenal football club deserve to be.”

Arsenal are in a fantastic position to end Manchester City’s Premier League supremacy, with one loss in the opening 12 games and a point behind the league leaders. Last season, the Gunners started well but finished poorly. If they can simply get their act together and build on their current momentum,

That, combined with Arteta acquiring a striker and a midfielder in the winter, will undoubtedly see Arsenal end their league title drought in May 2024.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…