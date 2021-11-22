Bellerin sees red and other Arsenal loan player updates

Hector Bellerin received the first red card of his career this weekend as reported by Arsenal.

The full-back is on loan at Real Betis and he was given a straight red card after being adjudged to have stopped a clear goal-scoring opportunity in Betis’ 3-0 win against Elche.

Lucas Torreira continues his fine season and played 90 minutes for Fiorentina in their 4-3 victory over AC Milan. That win ended Milan’s unbeaten start to the season.

William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi both started for Marseille in their game against Lyon this weekend, but the match was abandoned almost immediately after kickoff.

Daniel Ballard and Dinos Mavropanos played the entire matches for Millwall (vs Middlesbrough) and Stuttgart (vs Borussia Dortmund), respectively.

Reiss Nelson came on as a 67th-minute substitute for Feyenoord in their 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal would be delighted with the form of the likes of Torreira and Saliba.

The former will probably fetch the Gunners a good transfer fee by leaving permanently in the summer, while the latter would likely become a key member of the Arsenal squad at the Emirates next season.

The likes of Bellerin and Mavropanos are also likely to leave, but Nelson might still have a future at the club.