Bellerin slams Arsenal’s game-management despite victory

Hector Bellerin has criticised Arsenal’s failure to control the game against Leeds after they moved into a 4-0 lead.
The Gunners were extremely comfortable for the opening hour of the weekend’s victory, but after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the club’s fourth just five minutes into the second-half, our opponents were allowed a way back into the clash.
Leeds are known for their physical, high-intensity way of playing, and there were fears that they were going to find a way to score more goals after pulling the score back to 4-2, but luckily we found a way to find our feet for the final 20 minutes.
Bellerin has slammed his side for not taking a grip on the match when we had the clear lead however, especially knowing the strengths of their opponent.
“If there’s a team in the Premier League that you know will run for the whole 90 minutes, that’s Leeds,” Bellerin told Arsenal Media.
“We did really well to score straight away from the re-start but then we conceded a set piece. It’s something that we know they’re strong at and we need to be more careful with that. Then we conceded another goal and even though you’re still two goals up you’re trying to defend the box as much as you can and make sure they don’t get another one.
“That shouldn’t be the way we play, you know? We should manage the game better in a way that when we’re winning 4-0, we should just have the ball and make them run instead of them making us run. There’s still a lot to learn but obviously, especially that first half, was really positive.”
Did Arsenal get too comfortable with their 4-0 lead and let it slip? Or are Leeds maybe not getting enough credit for the fight that they showed to almost get themselves back into the match?
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Love Bellerin’s comments – the win is great but the performance in the final 35 minutes wasn’t (although feel obliged to point out that he was bombing forward with 15 minutes to go like we were down by two…. so I hope when he made those comments he was looking in the mirror)
He is one of the problem we have even though he scored yesterday
It would help if Weedy Bellerin himself had not himself been so badly out of position for LEEDS SECOND GOAL. It would help still more were he not in the team at all. NEVER!
Absolutely spot on pal
See who is talking! Bellerin’s performance in the game despite his goal calls for scrutiny. He gave the ball away to opponents in the last 35 minutes and played some kindergarten soccer on some moments. Arsenal needs a strong extra number 2 to rival him.