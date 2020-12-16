Bellerin suspended and other Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be looking for a first league win in four games when they host Southampton in the Premier League later on this evening.

Despite being one of the best teams in the Europa League, the Gunners have lost 7 of 12 league games this season, and their last three have ended in defeats.

They will face a very tough Southampton side and they will need all the fit players that they can get, here is their team news ahead of the match, according to the club’s website.

Hector Bellerin has accumulated five yellow cards, so the Spaniard is suspended for the game.

David Luiz is still being monitored after his nasty clash of heads with Raul Jimenez in the game against Wolves, he will likely miss the game.

Gabriel Martinelli has returned to full training after his long-term injury and he might play some role in the match.

Thomas Partey strained the same thigh he strained against Aston Villa, in the game against Tottenham and he remains unavailable.

Nicolas Pepe is back in contention after serving his three-match ban for the red card against Leeds United.

Granit Xhaka will begin his three-match ban from this game.