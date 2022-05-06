Bellerin thanks Arteta for letting him go “It wasn’t working”

What the future holds for Bellerin?

With just a year left on his current deal, Arsenal will have to make a decision on Hector Bellerin. Whether to give him a contract extension or let him leave.

The former situation looks unlikely as the 27-year-old is enjoying his football in Spain with Real Betis.

He was an instrumental figure in their Copa Del Rey glory, beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties, which ended a 17-year trophy drought for Los Verdiblancos (The Green-and-Whites).

The Spaniard quickly settled to the backline of Betis and has ended up making 31 appearances with the Spanish side.

According to Goal, sources close to the 27-year-old speak of a player who has found his love for the game again after some tough times with Arsenal – on and off the pitch.

Bellerin was unhappy during his final season at Arsenal, and after a decade in London and in the Premier League, he wanted to return to Spain.

Speaking in the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the Betis man said, “Mikel knew it was nothing to do with football or the club.

“I was very happy that Arsenal gave me the opportunity to let me find what I was looking for. You could see at that time it wasn’t working for any of us.

🗣 "Any player with a contractual obligation with us is considered our player." Mikel Arteta when asked about the future of Hector Bellerin at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Z2jf2LrX5d — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 29, 2022

He continued, “It was clear in my head what I needed and I’m happy that it’s fulfilling itself. I’m happy.”

Although Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out the possibility of him returning to the Emirates Stadium, that outcome looks unlikely, especially after the way things have gone in the past few years.

Bellerin will have to agree to a reduction from the £110,000-a-week wages he has been on at Arsenal since signing his last contract in 2016. But that is not expected to be a problem.

He’s a genuine bloke who just wants to enjoy his time on the pitch before it comes to an end. And we at Arsenal can only wish him all the best for that.

Yash Bisht