Hector Bellerin isn’t short of big-team admirers if he decides to leave Arsenal

One player whose future seems to be up in the air every transfer window is Hector Bellerin and a new report claims he might finally leave the Emirates in the summer.

The Spaniard is one of the more experienced members of the current Arsenal squad and Arteta seems to want to keep him.

However, CBS Sports reports that the former Barcelona man is eager to test himself in another competition.

This has opened him up for opportunities outside of England with PSG one of his long-term admirers.

The report says the French champions are prepared to revive their interest in him when the transfer window reopens.

A move back to Barcelona is also a possibility, although the Spaniards will have to fix their current money problems to succeed with that.

It adds that two other teams from Serie A want him, but PSG is the only team that has made a move for him before now with the French side seeing a $35million offer rejected in the summer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, hasn’t shown that they want to extend his current deal which has two years left.

He signed that contract in 2016 and that is a long enough time for the club to have attempted to renew the deal.