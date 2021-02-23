Hector Bellerin isn’t short of big-team admirers if he decides to leave Arsenal

One player whose future seems to be up in the air every transfer window is Hector Bellerin and a new report claims he might finally leave the Emirates in the summer.
The Spaniard is one of the more experienced members of the current Arsenal squad and Arteta seems to want to keep him.
However, CBS Sports reports that the former Barcelona man is eager to test himself in another competition.
This has opened him up for opportunities outside of England with PSG one of his long-term admirers.
The report says the French champions are prepared to revive their interest in him when the transfer window reopens.
A move back to Barcelona is also a possibility, although the Spaniards will have to fix their current money problems to succeed with that.
It adds that two other teams from Serie A want him, but PSG is the only team that has made a move for him before now with the French side seeing a $35million offer rejected in the summer.
Arsenal, on the other hand, hasn’t shown that they want to extend his current deal which has two years left.
He signed that contract in 2016 and that is a long enough time for the club to have attempted to renew the deal.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
With all due respect, one simple response from me – “Cash in”.
I am not a football coach by any stretch of the imagination, but the positional mistakes Hector makes week in week out that leads to opposition goals drives me crazy. It blows my mind that an RB who hasn’t established himself as a full international is coveted by both PSG and Barca. What games are they watching. If they have the money, take it and run!
how many mistakes leading to goal did he produce this season
Arsenal make good players look bad they are already succeeding on that front with odegard ceballos a spanish international has been made to to look bad now augbameyang who has super humanly tried to avoid this is looking bad take pepe and lacazette to other big teams youlld see the real players they are xhaka looks different playing for the swiss just my point correct me if I’m wrong