Bellerin’s future still uncertain despite his good form at Real Betis

Hector Bellerin could still return to Arsenal at the end of this season despite enjoying a good loan spell at Real Betis.

The full-back left Arsenal for the La Liga side in the summer after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta.

He wanted a permanent transfer away from the club, but no suitor could reach an agreement with the Gunners.

He still has a deal with them until next year and will return if Betis doesn’t sign him permanently, despite his seemingly good form for them.

Ideally, when a loanee makes an impact or becomes a regular at his temporary home, he gets signed up, but that might not be the case for Bellerin.

Real Betis’ sporting director Antonio Cordón has just revealed that they have not spoken to Arsenal about signing him permanently.

He told ABC Sevilla: “We are still not negotiating with Arsenal, and we haven’t spoken about the future. We have to wait to see how we finish the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin will not be happy about this development considering he has tried to be on his best form and has openly admitted he would love to stay.

However, Betis will consider the cost of keeping him and if it is too much for them, they simply cannot buy the former Barcelona youngster.