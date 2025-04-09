Bellingham admits Arsenal could have scored more goals against Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has admitted that Real Madrid were fortunate to escape with only a 3-0 defeat in their Champions League clash against Arsenal last night. The Gunners produced a sensational second-half display to seize control of the quarter-final tie and leave the reigning European champions with a mountain to climb in the return leg.

The first half was an evenly matched affair, filled with end-to-end action as both teams looked to assert dominance. Despite the goalless scoreline at the break, Arsenal came closest to opening the scoring, forcing several top-class saves from Thibaut Courtois and threatening the Madrid goal on multiple occasions. The Spaniards were also fortunate to see two goal-line clearances keep the match level before half time.

Whatever Mikel Arteta said to his players during the interval clearly had the desired effect. Arsenal emerged from the dressing room with renewed intensity and broke the deadlock through a stunning free-kick from Declan Rice. The England international followed that up with a second set-piece strike, sending the Emirates into raptures. Mikel Merino added a third to cap off a commanding performance.

Bellingham, who watched as his side struggled to cope with Arsenal’s relentless pressure, pulled no punches in his assessment of Madrid’s performance. Speaking after the match, he acknowledged that his team were thoroughly outplayed and fortunate not to lose by a wider margin.

“I think we were nowhere near it, that’s the fact, and Arsenal were really good,” Bellingham said, as quoted by 90Mins. “I know two of their goals were free-kicks and really good individual bits of delivery, but to be honest they could have had way more, we were lucky to get away with three.”

The 21-year-old midfielder’s honesty reflects the scale of Madrid’s challenge heading into the second leg. Arsenal, meanwhile, will feel confident but not complacent, knowing that nothing can be taken for granted against a team with Madrid’s European pedigree.

Arsenal fans will rightly celebrate one of the club’s finest European nights in recent memory. But as the squad turns its focus towards the return fixture, the message will be clear: the job is not done yet.