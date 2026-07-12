Bellingham inspires England comeback as Arsenal stars reach World Cup semi-finals

England booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after coming from behind to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time, with Jude Bellingham once again proving the difference for Thomas Tuchel’s side.
The Three Lions were far from their best in the Miami heat but showed resilience to overturn a first-half deficit, setting up a last-four clash against Argentina on Wednesday.
From an Arsenal perspective, four Gunners featured during the dramatic contest.
Rice and Madueke start as Tuchel changes things at the break
Declan Rice and Noni Madueke were both named in Tuchel’s starting XI, despite sickness bug concerns for Rice ahead of the match, while Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze began the match among the substitutes.
Despite dominating possession, England struggled to impose themselves during the opening 45 minutes and fell behind in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup’s cross-shot looped over Jordan Pickford to give Norway a surprise lead.
The Scandinavians had opportunities to increase their advantage before the break, with Alexander Sørloth twice missing good chances, including one moment when he opted against squaring the ball to Erling Haaland during a dangerous counter-attack.
England were level just before half-time thanks to the outstanding Jude Bellingham, who collected Anthony Gordon’s pass before driving into the penalty area and finishing confidently into the bottom corner.
Looking for a greater attacking spark, Tuchel introduced both Saka and Eze at half-time in place of Rice and Madueke.
Arsenal duo help England reach the last four
England thought they had fallen behind again after Torbjørn Heggem found the net for Norway early in the second half, but the goal was ruled out following a foul by Haaland in the build-up.
Norway continued to threaten and came within inches of regaining the lead when Kristoffer Ajer headed against the crossbar.
Saka made an immediate impact after coming on, providing greater attacking intent down England’s right flank. His dangerous cross late in normal time flashed across the face of goal but narrowly evaded his teammates.
As extra time wore on and penalties appeared increasingly likely, Bellingham came to England’s rescue once again. After Morgan Rogers’ powerful effort was only parried by goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, the Real Madrid midfielder reacted quickest to force home the rebound and secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
The result means England progress to only their fourth World Cup semi-final, where they will meet Argentina.
According to Sky Sports, England manager Thomas Tuchel admitted afterwards that he was delighted with the result but unhappy with his side’s overall display, believing they made life unnecessarily difficult despite reaching the final four.
For Arsenal supporters, attention will now turn to Wednesday’s semi-final, with Rice, Saka, Madueke and Eze all hoping to play key roles as England bid to move one step closer to lifting the World Cup.
How do you think we’ll do against Argentina Gooners?
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Of our four players, only a not completely fit Saka looked good, while still not at his best, Madueke & Eze were poor, and Rice was obviously feeling the effects of his recent illness. The heat must have been murderous for all players from both teams. Hope Rice & Saka are fine for the semi on Wednesday.
For me Madueke’s first act in the game sums him up as a player right now. A good cross field pass to him, he controls well. He then runs down the right flank, then it’s time to cross. Oh my word!, woefully off the pitch.
He has to be one of the most frustrating players to watch. He promises much, but delivers little. And until he improves his final decision making and having more end product, it seems he’s going to be just as frustrating when watching him play for us next season.
Rice was clearly not fit enough to play and looked completely jaded in the sweltering heat.As for Eze and Madueke, they were both ineffective and in the case of the latter, he seems incapable of making the right decisions when he is on the ball.The comments of the England team Manager were an accurate reflection of the game and i cannot see them overcoming an Argentine side, which is nothing special, but seems to have lady luck on their side in the matches against Egypt and Switzerland.France are clearly the best side in the tournament, but historically, the best sides do not always win the World Cup trophy as evidenced by the great Hungarian team of the fifties and later on the masters of “total football” from Holland.England or Argentina to emerge victorious?
It is becoming clearer each day why Arsenal have to sign Gumeries.
The former West Ham man is a spent force, Arsenal will need some one to pickup up where the former West Ham man had left.
It is going to take a proper six to eight weeks to get his batteries properly charged
a spent force ?
Thanks for an interesting match last night. I will not comment on FIFA or the ref, but sometimes it’s nice with some help 🙂 We have done a remarkable World Cup. I’m already looking forward to the next qualifications 🚣♂️🚣♂️🇳🇴🇳🇴
Tough luck Didrik, Norway were at least as good as England for much of the game and might be victims of a bizarre cable assist on England’s first goal.
Hope to meet you again in the Euros.
Many thanks Jax, we did our best. Not bad for a country with 5,6 millions inhabitants. We are punching above our weight 🙂
listen to Haaland’s interview
be humble in defeat
Lucky England got away with it, on another day Norway take their chances and their disallowed goal gets given, Argentina will be a tough test and their mastery of the dark arts will probably give them a slight edge, I’ll say 2-1 with Messi grabbing the winner late on, if Madueke starts it’s gonna end badly! 😀
how were we lucky
we had more chances and their goal is disallowed because Halland pushed Anderson
that’s like me saying on another day our offside goal would be given lol.
I agree, we have had some luck and margins during the tournament, but last night they went in a different direction. We have had a very good goalkeeper also but against England he made a costly mistake. Losing to a good friend isn’t so bad. I wish England all the best.
better team won
Madueke was terrible. Period