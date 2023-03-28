Ben Chilwell gives his reaction to Saka starting as a left-back

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is impressed with Bukayo Saka as a player and a person as the Arsenal man continues to show he is now one of the best players around.

Saka is leading Arsenal towards winning the league title and is also a key man for the England national team.

His goal and assist helped the national team to earn a 2-0 win against Ukraine in their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The attacker has had a remarkable rise from an academy player at Arsenal to one of the star men for his country, who can play a variety of positions.

Arsenal has become a much better team because the attacker is on top form and Chilwell says when he plays as he does now, it is unbelievable to think he started as a left-back.

The Chelsea defender said via The Sun:

“I can’t believe he played at left-back when he can do that.

“Bukayo is such a great talent. I think everyone can see what he gives on the pitch but he’s one of the best people I have met in football as well.

Saka is such a good player it is hard to remember he is still just 21, which means more is to come from him.

Hopefully, he can stay focused and continue to deliver top-level performances on the pitch for the club.

