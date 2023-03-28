Ben Chilwell gives his reaction to Saka starting as a left-back

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is impressed with Bukayo Saka as a player and a person as the Arsenal man continues to show he is now one of the best players around.
Saka is leading Arsenal towards winning the league title and is also a key man for the England national team.
His goal and assist helped the national team to earn a 2-0 win against Ukraine in their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.
The attacker has had a remarkable rise from an academy player at Arsenal to one of the star men for his country, who can play a variety of positions.
Arsenal has become a much better team because the attacker is on top form and Chilwell says when he plays as he does now, it is unbelievable to think he started as a left-back.
The Chelsea defender said via The Sun:
“I can’t believe he played at left-back when he can do that.
“Bukayo is such a great talent. I think everyone can see what he gives on the pitch but he’s one of the best people I have met in football as well.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is such a good player it is hard to remember he is still just 21, which means more is to come from him.
Hopefully, he can stay focused and continue to deliver top-level performances on the pitch for the club.
Saka and Ben White are the perfect players for Ainsley Maitland Niles to emulate.
Saka was first at left back , left wing now he owns the right wing no matter who join the team.
AMN is a player bless with raw talent have seen it in the youngsters, just need to focus and hone is skills.
He’s certainly a lad that should be mentioning now in the same breath with other Arsenal stars.
I sincerely Hope’s he given another bite at the cherry.
Gunsmoke
You can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink
Now that’s so true.
The legendary Ali once tried to throw in his towel at the end of a round in a fight, but was prevented from doing so by men in his corner, so he was encouraged to fight on , but as he stood up and decided to face his opponent one last time, his opponent suddenly fell without much effort.
The moral of the story is that some time all you need are smart people in your corner
With his versatility, he could be an inverted rightback & play in his prefered midfield too. Best of both worlds…
With the utmost respect, AMN is not of the calibre of Saka nor White and never will be.Time for him to move on on a permanent basis.