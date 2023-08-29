Ben Foster blasts Arsenal over the signing of Raya

Former Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has blasted Arsenal for the decision to sign David Raya as a competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has been one of the best goalkeepers in England since he moved to the Emirates and still pulls off superb saves in different games.

However, Mikel Arteta feels he needs another player to challenge the ex-Bournemouth goalie to do better.

Raya was in outstanding form for Brentford when he was their first choice and is a goalie who should be the first choice at any club.

He would now present Ramsdale with his strongest challenge since he became Arsenal’s first choice but Foster does not think it makes sense.

“I hate it, it’s pathetic,” he told his YouTube channel.

“It’s something that didn’t need to happen, right. They did not need to sign David Raya. [Ramsdale has] been a top goalie for two years. He’s on the edge of being England’s No.1 with Jordan Pickford, he’s right there.

“When he’s full of confidence and he’s got a manager putting his arm around him, he’s as good as anyone in this country.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This decision will continue to be criticised by players and so-called experts, but we reserve the right to make the decisions we think will benefit the club and it is not our position to make everyone understand it.

