Ben Foster names the Arsenal star that is deserving of more credit

Ben Foster has claimed that Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus doesn’t get ‘the credit he deserves’ for the work he puts in on the pitch.

The Brazilian joined from Manchester City this summer, and is expected to take up a starring role in the Gunners’ attack in the new campaign.

Having been heavily rotated for his former side over the years, regularly playing second-fiddle to Sergio Aguero, Jesus time to shine is now.

Foster claims that Arsenal were let down by a bad start and end to the campaign, but that the underrated Jesus will be a ‘massive signing’.

“They (Arsenal) were struggling badly at the start of last season, it was a horrific start. It was horrible and Mikel Arteta was the favourite to get sacked.

“They kicked on but it was a disappointing end to the season as well. Looking at this summer, Gabriel Jesus is a massive signing, massive. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.

“Arsenal have been crying out for that type of player and I think he’s going to do really well.

“I do think they’ll have a good season and win some big games against some big teams, but I think they’ll just miss out on the Champions League places.”

It is hard to predict how the season will pan out, but I hope that we can at least challenge for a top four spot. A lot may come down to whether Jesus can continue his pre-season form.

Will Gabriel be our main outlet?

Patrick