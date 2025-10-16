Ben Foster suggests Arsenal and their summer signing are a mismatch

Ben Foster has joined the ongoing discussion regarding Viktor Gyökeres’ suitability for Arsenal’s style of play.

Gyökeres’ Move to Arsenal

The Swedish striker joined the Gunners after impressing in Portugal, where he dominated for two consecutive seasons. His performances attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United, who were reportedly willing to pay a higher fee for his signature. Despite this, Gyökeres opted to move to Arsenal and reportedly did not entertain discussions about a transfer to another club during the window.

Gyökeres is now one of the most expensive strikers in England, and expectations are high given his previous success abroad. He will also be motivated to prove himself following a less successful stint in England with Brighton, and he is determined to change that impression at the Emirates.

Debate Over Suitability and Adaptation

Following his initial appearances for Arsenal, some pundits have questioned whether Gyökeres fits seamlessly into the Gunners’ style of play. Ben Foster is one such commentator who has expressed a cautious view. Speaking on The Fozcast, he said: “Gyökeres, right, I like him and he scores goals and I think he will always score goals, but I think the eye test tells you he’s not necessarily that silky player, are he?

“He is that player who just likes to play on shoulders. He makes good runs into the box, but Arsenal aren’t that sort of team, are they? They haven’t been that team for a long while.”

Foster’s comments highlight a wider debate about how a striker accustomed to a particular style adapts to the tactical demands of a new league. Arsenal’s system relies heavily on movement, build-up play, and technical fluency, which may differ from the approach Gyökeres experienced in Portugal. Like all players new to the Premier League, he will require time to adjust to the pace and physicality of English football. However, the combination of his high transfer fee and his successful performances abroad has created pressure for him to make an immediate impact. How quickly he adapts will determine not only his standing at Arsenal but also how critics assess his long-term suitability for the team.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…