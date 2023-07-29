Ben Jacobs delivers an update on the future of Arsenal target amidst Chelsea interest

Michael Olise has become the centre of transfer interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal in this window, as the French winger continues to impress fans in the Premier League during his time at Crystal Palace.

Regarded as one of the finest wingers in the league, Olise’s performances since moving to Selhurst Park have caught the attention of top clubs, and both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

Both London clubs have shown a penchant for signing new players and adding talented youngsters to their squads during this transfer window, making the competition for Olise even more intense.

In the pursuit of the young winger, journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update and it is not to Arsenal’s advantage, he tells Give Me Sport:

“There is genuine interest. Crystal Palace don’t want to sell, but Olise is very close to agreeing terms with Chelsea.

“Obviously, players can agree terms have multiple clubs, so the most important thing in all of this is whether a deal can be reached with Crystal Palace, but he is a very concrete option for Chelsea. Therefore, he is one to watch over the coming weeks.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise is a player that could improve our options on the wing and his arrival would mean we can rest Bukayo Saka in some games.

However, he would not be a starter at the club, which could make him decide against moving to the Emirates.

We do not stand a good chance unless we can convince him that he would have a fair opportunity to compete for his spot.

