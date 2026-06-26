Ben Jacobs expects Arsenal to sign England’s World Cup star

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Morgan Rogers, who is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League at the moment, with a move to add him to their squad after the World Cup.

After helping Aston Villa win the Europa League, he is now representing England at the tournament, where he is spending time with several Arsenal players who will undoubtedly try to persuade him to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s interest in Morgan Rogers

Rogers is one of the most important players in the Villa squad, so the Midlands club are determined to keep him. However, the attacker will want to make the right decision for his future.

Although Villa have just won the Europa League, he would arguably have a better chance of competing for the biggest honours if he moved to Arsenal, who have just won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

Ben Jacobs transfer outlook

Rogers is one of the top names on Arsenal’s transfer shortlist, and the Gunners will do their best to convince him to make the move to North London.

Ben Jacobs speaking about Rogers, said, as quoted by Football365: “I do expect Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers. He is Arsenal’s leading target for left-wing and/or #10. My information is that Rogers has zero preference as to whether he’s signed as a left-winger or a #10.

“Arsenal are expected to bid & this could move quickly. Aston Villa, even with Champions League football, are looking for a major sale to balance their books.”

Arsenal are clearly among the leading contenders for Rogers’ signature, with the midfielder viewed as a key target for both wide and central attacking roles. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are expected to resist offers unless their financial expectations are met.

Rogers’ situation is expected to develop further as the transfer window progresses, with both clubs assessing their options and timing.

Any potential deal would depend on negotiations between Arsenal and Aston Villa, as well as the player’s own decision regarding his long-term future.

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