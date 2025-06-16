Ben Jacobs explains Arsenal’s current approach in their striker search

Sesko for RB Leipzig
Arsenal continue their pursuit of a top-class striker and remain in talks over the possible signing of either Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres. The need for a new frontman has become increasingly urgent, with Mikel Arteta determined not to enter the next campaign without strengthening in this critical area of the pitch.

The Gunners have held discussions with both players’ representatives and clubs, working to reach an agreement for one of their preferred options. However, despite the extended negotiations, no formal bid has yet been made, and this delay has become a source of concern for many supporters.

Progress Varies Between Sesko and Gyokeres

Both players remain active targets, but Arsenal’s progress appears to differ in each case. As cited by Ben Jacobs on Inside Gooners, “With this race for a number nine, what’s happening is both deals for Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are being advanced before a formal bid is placed.”

He added, “Sesko is more advanced and Arsenal are looking to pay below the release clause, which is variable based upon how well he did last season.” These remarks suggest that while the interest in both players is genuine, the club are attempting to navigate financial constraints and negotiate favourable terms.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP v Man City
Sporting Situation May Complicate Gyokeres Deal

Jacobs also offered insight into the situation surrounding Viktor Gyokeres, noting that “there’s this whole tension at Sporting at the moment because Gyokeres believes that there’s a fixed number he can leave for and Sporting want a bidding war and to negotiate.” This internal uncertainty at Sporting Lisbon could affect Arsenal’s ability to strike a straightforward deal.

Negotiating simultaneously for two high-value strikers is a complex task, but Arsenal risk losing both if another serious contender emerges with a more decisive offer. While the club’s cautious approach may reflect sound financial planning, the longer the delay continues, the greater the risk of missing out entirely. Arsenal must act decisively if they are to secure a striker capable of elevating their attack ahead of the upcoming season.

  1. Same old Arsenal,the administrative financial dept are deciding who plays for the team! Dithering just like buying a house,taking far too long to complete.

