Ben Jacobs gives an update on Arsenal’s interest in Leicester City star

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one of several players who have been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months.

The Gunners first wanted to sign him after Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League.

The midfielder has been one of their most successful academy graduates in recent times, and he stayed with them through the Championship spell.

His contributions to their success are one of the reasons they earned instant promotion to the English top flight.

Arsenal continues to show interest in his signature, with Chelsea also now in the running.

The Gunners will soon have a busy summer transfer window, and the 25-year-old is on their transfer wishlist.

However, Ben Jacobs reveals that Arsenal is not serious about signing him, which is why they have not advanced their interest in his signature.

He told Give Me Sport:

“Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall really excelled when bombing forwards as a high-octane number eight under Enzo Maresca, but that may not be the kind of profile in the end that Arsenal go for. And there’s no indication yet that they’ve moved to try and advance things with Leicester City.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a fine player for Leicester City, but he will not bench any of our first-choice midfielders.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…