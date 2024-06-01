Ben Jacobs gives update on clubs challenging Arsenal for Sesko

Arsenal is keen on signing Benjamin Sesko, and journalist Ben Jacobs has detailed the level of competition they are facing in the race to secure his signature.

The Slovenian striker has emerged as one of the top performers in the Bundesliga this year, finishing his season at RB Leipzig in fine form.

While several strikers have been on Arsenal’s wishlist, recent reports indicate that Sesko is now their number-one target.

These reports also suggest that Sesko has agreed to move to the Emirates, and Arsenal will now work to finalise the deal and add him to their squad as soon as possible.

However, other clubs are also interested in Sesko; some are prepared to compete fiercely to sign him.

Ben Jacobs revealed this and told Give Me Sport:

“The Benjamin Sesko situation is interesting, but it’s true Arsenal are firmly in the mix. Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are the other clubs to watch.

“Sesko’s release clause is variable and, due to his excellent form, is understood to have risen from €50m to above €60m.

“His agent was recently at Old Trafford and has previously held meetings in London.”

Sesko was on fire towards the end of the season, so it is natural that he has several clubs willing to add him to their group.

However, we are one of the top clubs in the world, and we expect him to pick us over most of his other suitors.

