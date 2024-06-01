Ben Jacobs gives update on clubs challenging Arsenal for Sesko

Arsenal is keen on signing Benjamin Sesko, and journalist Ben Jacobs has detailed the level of competition they are facing in the race to secure his signature.
The Slovenian striker has emerged as one of the top performers in the Bundesliga this year, finishing his season at RB Leipzig in fine form.
While several strikers have been on Arsenal’s wishlist, recent reports indicate that Sesko is now their number-one target.
These reports also suggest that Sesko has agreed to move to the Emirates, and Arsenal will now work to finalise the deal and add him to their squad as soon as possible.
However, other clubs are also interested in Sesko; some are prepared to compete fiercely to sign him.
Ben Jacobs revealed this and told Give Me Sport:
“The Benjamin Sesko situation is interesting, but it’s true Arsenal are firmly in the mix. Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are the other clubs to watch.
“Sesko’s release clause is variable and, due to his excellent form, is understood to have risen from €50m to above €60m.
“His agent was recently at Old Trafford and has previously held meetings in London.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Sesko was on fire towards the end of the season, so it is natural that he has several clubs willing to add him to their group.
However, we are one of the top clubs in the world, and we expect him to pick us over most of his other suitors.
If Sesko’s agent has had a meeting in London over his client Sesko, transferring to a new top club side this summer. But with which top club has he had the meeting with? Arsenal or Chelsea?
Nevertheless, if the Arsenal’s hierarchy bosses who are saddled with transfers for Arsenal this summer, are truly keen to sign Benjamin Sesko for the Gunners this summer.
I think they SHOULD better hurry up things for Arsenal in their negotiations to sign Sesko up for Arsenal this simmer window.
And do his signing as soon as it has become feasible for them to get the deal signing him done and dusted over the line.
By their so doing, the Arsenal’s hierarchy bosses who are overseeing Arsenal transfers this summer. Will avoid seeing Sesko signing bu Arsenal this summer get highjack from them acting on behalf of Arsenal. Particularly by Chelsea who are fond of doing so to Arsenal in past windows.
Therefore, Arsenal SHOULD not be deterring but accelerate the process to sign Sesko this summer with the minimum delays to do his signing. And avoid seeing their efforts to sign him get frustrated by another Epl top club side.
I believe Arteta and his group at Arsenal now all these things very well. Even more than I do know them. So I cost really need to tell them what they should do in this regard.