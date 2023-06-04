Ben Jacobs insists Saliba is “settled” at Arsenal amidst PSG interest

William Saliba has attracted significant transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but Arsenal is determined to retain the French defender at the Emirates.
Saliba’s debut season at Arsenal proved beneficial for Mikel Arteta’s side, with his contributions playing a role in their title challenge.
As negotiations for a new contract unfold, Saliba is aiming to secure a substantial pay increase and establish himself as one of the club’s top earners.
While PSG has been linked with a potential move for Saliba, there is a belief that Arsenal may be compelled to sell if the player continues to reject their contract offers.
However, journalist Ben Jacobs has expressed confidence that Saliba will remain at the Emirates, highlighting that the defender is settled in London.
He tells Give Me Sport:
“As I’ve said many times for a year, the PSG interest is very real. They’ve got one clear target, which is to buy young and, where possible, buy French.
“But there remains high confidence at Arsenal that a deal will eventually get done because Saliba is settled at the club.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba is aware that he is one of our most valuable players now and we expect the defender to keep getting better.
He will want parity with the club’s top earners and that hands us a huge dilemma in our bid to keep him happy at the Emirates.
However, we still have to find a way to get an agreement with his agents as soon as possible.
Jacobs tells us nothing that is not widely known already.
But he gives no opinion on the KEY matter; HOW Arsenal will come to a financial accord with SALIBA or as to what wages amount he will agree to finally take to sign again. Most serious minded fans have already worked out that SALIBA will, eventually, almost certainly stay.
But what serious minded Gooners NEED to know – rather than bald statements of the near obvious- is HOW we can afford all these new enhanced wage contracts, while still having money available to buy new top players.
THAT would be helpful Mr Jacobs ,instead of talking for talkings sake, but saying nothing, really.
Take a look at the owner, as billionaires go he is swimming in money. His net worth has increased by £2bn over the last few years. Plus coming second in the PL is worth £160m in prize money, and the CL is worth £60 alone. Thats before you look at TV money and sponsorships. Watch our revenues explode this year. This is why we need to invest to maintain that status.
Maybe PSG is using Saliba as a Smoke screen to a clear shot at the young and powerful Gabriel.
A keep telling fans and armchair managers alike, top left sided center backs are hard to find, One of the best kept football secret is the old lady long standing intrest in the Brazilian.
Why would a club use a “smokescreen” and also why put this forward as a suggestion? It makes no sense.
If they want GABRIEL, they would simply make an offer. I much doubt they do, anyway.