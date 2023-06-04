Ben Jacobs insists Saliba is “settled” at Arsenal amidst PSG interest

William Saliba has attracted significant transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but Arsenal is determined to retain the French defender at the Emirates.

Saliba’s debut season at Arsenal proved beneficial for Mikel Arteta’s side, with his contributions playing a role in their title challenge.

As negotiations for a new contract unfold, Saliba is aiming to secure a substantial pay increase and establish himself as one of the club’s top earners.

While PSG has been linked with a potential move for Saliba, there is a belief that Arsenal may be compelled to sell if the player continues to reject their contract offers.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has expressed confidence that Saliba will remain at the Emirates, highlighting that the defender is settled in London.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“As I’ve said many times for a year, the PSG interest is very real. They’ve got one clear target, which is to buy young and, where possible, buy French.

“But there remains high confidence at Arsenal that a deal will eventually get done because Saliba is settled at the club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is aware that he is one of our most valuable players now and we expect the defender to keep getting better.

He will want parity with the club’s top earners and that hands us a huge dilemma in our bid to keep him happy at the Emirates.

However, we still have to find a way to get an agreement with his agents as soon as possible.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…