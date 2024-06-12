Ben Jacobs names Bournemouth player that Arsenal is eager to sign

Arsenal is preparing for a busy summer transfer window as they aim to further strengthen their team in pursuit of silverware.

With Mikel Arteta at the helm, the Gunners are keen to bolster several areas of their squad to make a serious push for trophies in the upcoming season. While signing a new striker is widely considered their top priority, it is not the only area where reinforcements are needed.

To address the perceived lack of quality in the striker position, Arsenal is actively scouting for top talent. However, the club is also focused on improving other parts of their squad to ensure comprehensive team strength.

One of the players Arsenal has identified as a potential addition is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. According to Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have shown interest in the talented player, suggesting that Arsenal is casting a wide net in their search for players who can enhance their squad.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“They want a young left-back. Like Jorrel Hato, it could be a centre-back that can play left-back.

“Milos Kerkez is another name they’ve looked at — Arsenal & Chelsea are quite serious about him, even though Bournemouth don’t want to sell.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Hungarian has been one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League and Arsenal believes he could do a good job for them.

Bournemouth knows they have a top player on their hands and we expect them to make it hard for Arsenal to sign him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…