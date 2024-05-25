Ben Jacobs offers unpleasant news to Arsenal about their target

Ben Jacobs has discussed Arsenal’s interest in Alexander Isak after his stunning season with Newcastle.

Isak has adapted brilliantly to the Premier League since he moved to the competition from La Liga.

He has been one of the best strikers in the English top flight and has been tipped to move to a bigger club.

Arsenal wants to win the race for his signature, considering him an upgrade to the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

Both stars have done their best, but it’s clearly not good enough to help Arsenal become English champions.

Isak could take Arsenal one step further and win the league, so their interest in his signature is serious.

The Gunners are now eager to ensure they win, but Ben Jacobs does not think they will succeed in taking him away from Newcastle.

He said on the The Fully Loaded Transfer Show:

“For the right offer they will sell and there are a few players, Wilson and Almiron, who, if you’re not going to sell Guimaraes or Isak, and the latter is untouchable, if the former didn’t have a release clause that’s a different story.”

Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and his goals are too important to Newcastle for them to allow him to leave easily.

They will fight, but if we convince him, he could force through a move to join us.

