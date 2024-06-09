Ben Jacobs reveals the striker profile that Arsenal wants

Arsenal is actively seeking a new number nine as Mikel Arteta aims to further strengthen his squad.

While the Gunners have shown improvement in recent seasons, there’s a consensus that adding a quality striker could elevate their performance even more.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have fallen short of expectations at the Emirates, prompting Arsenal to explore options for a new frontman.

In recent weeks, Victor Osimhen has emerged as a prominent candidate to join Arsenal. Additionally, over the past year, the club has also shown interest in Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney.

However, as Arsenal closes in on signing Benjamin Sesko, journalist Ben Jacobs suggests the club’s preference leans towards securing a younger striker.

He said exclusively on Caught Offside:

“I think Arsenal are still stuck deciding on the striker front. But it’s clear that that’s the kind of profile that they’re looking for, and they feel is missing.

“And along with Benjamin Sesko, they’ve considered Evan Ferguson and Viktor Gyokeres, but they’ve ruled out Ivan Toney.

“And even though we hear reports about Arsenal moving for Victor Osimhen, the outlay is so severe that nothing is advancing at this stage on that front.

“It’s a long window, of course, but there’s better value and slightly younger profiles of strikers that Arsenal are prioritising at this time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to sign a striker who will do a good job on our books, and Sesko looks decent enough to achieve that goal.

The Slovenian will also offer us long-term value because of his age, and it could be smart to sign him instead of our older options.

