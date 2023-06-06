Ben Jacobs reveals what Saliba is looking for from Arsenal

Arsenal is facing uncertainty regarding the contract negotiations with William Saliba, as the defender has been reluctant to agree to the terms of a new deal.

The Gunners had initially anticipated a smooth process in securing the Frenchman on an extended contract. However, Saliba has not accepted their initial offer, reportedly making demands that have surprised the club.

Paris Saint-Germain is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to swoop in and sign Saliba if he becomes available during the current transfer window, which is a cause for concern for Arsenal.

Despite having only completed a single full season at the club, Saliba has demonstrated his world-class potential, making him a player that Arsenal is eager to retain.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Saliba is seeking a salary that aligns with his status as a key player at the Emirates Stadium, reflecting his value and contributions to the team.

“He obviously wants to be well compensated, and quite rightly so given the season that he’s just had,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“It was always going to take a bit more time. There’s bound to be suitors and interest in Saliba because of the current contractual situation.”

Saliba is a player we cannot lose this summer. When we lost him to injury in the last campaign, our title challenge ended.

He knows how important he is to us, which could be why he is pushing for a lot of money.

