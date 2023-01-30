Ben Jacobs tips Arsenal to turn to alternative to Caicedo

Journalist Ben Jacobs has tipped Arsenal to consider a move for Ibrahima Bamba if they cannot seal a move for Moises Caicedo.
Mikel Arteta’s side has met resistance in their bid to add Caicedo to their squad in this transfer window.
Brighton has maintained he is not for sale and two big-money offers from the Gunners have already been turned down by the Seagulls.
This means the Londoners are in a race against time to add a new midfielder to their squad before this transfer window closes.
Bamba has also been on their radar, but there doesn’t seem to be a plan to add the Vitoria Guimaraes man to their squad this month.
With a move for Caicedo proving difficult, Arsenal could turn their attention towards the youngster.
Jacobs said to Give me Sport:
“You have spinning plates, because you have to be able to move from one target to the other and you can’t let a target know that they’re your backup. So it’s all about having a consistent narrative with players and making them feel wanted because you might have to pivot from one target to another.
“And it’s very normal, therefore, to have multiple players that you think you can get quickly because there’s only a few days left to the window. So with Ibrahim Bamba, who’s the defensive midfielder at Victoria Guimaras, he’s on Arsenal’s radar.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need a new midfielder for the second half of the season because we cannot trust Albert Sambi Lokonga to cover for Thomas Partey.
Caicedo has been more efficient in that role, but we might have run out of time to sign him and have to find an alternative now.
A young player, with no premier league experience, to play DM at this club, at this point in the season.
Anyone touting such a move needs a head exam.
Pass on Caicedo for 80 million, don’t get rinsed when we avoided the same with Mudryk.
There are other suitable alternatives, Onana from Everton is quality on a struggling club. He fits nicely and for less money.
Agree, although Onana probably won’t be available – Dyche will have made sure Everton has agreed to sell no more players this season without his agreement.
And with 1 day to go… the Sociedad guy would be the best bet (his club don’t have to agree over there).
Off Topic:
Reported that Chelsea’s now bid £105m for a Benfica player.
This is getting beyond a joke. At this level of spending I can’t see how this is anything but deliberately blowing the UEFA regs – and doing it by a country mile so as to get it all done in one hit, followed by one transfer ban… that seems to be the cunning plan.