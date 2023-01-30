Ben Jacobs tips Arsenal to turn to alternative to Caicedo

Journalist Ben Jacobs has tipped Arsenal to consider a move for Ibrahima Bamba if they cannot seal a move for Moises Caicedo.

Mikel Arteta’s side has met resistance in their bid to add Caicedo to their squad in this transfer window.

Brighton has maintained he is not for sale and two big-money offers from the Gunners have already been turned down by the Seagulls.

This means the Londoners are in a race against time to add a new midfielder to their squad before this transfer window closes.

Bamba has also been on their radar, but there doesn’t seem to be a plan to add the Vitoria Guimaraes man to their squad this month.

With a move for Caicedo proving difficult, Arsenal could turn their attention towards the youngster.

Jacobs said to Give me Sport:

“You have spinning plates, because you have to be able to move from one target to the other and you can’t let a target know that they’re your backup. So it’s all about having a consistent narrative with players and making them feel wanted because you might have to pivot from one target to another.

“And it’s very normal, therefore, to have multiple players that you think you can get quickly because there’s only a few days left to the window. So with Ibrahim Bamba, who’s the defensive midfielder at Victoria Guimaras, he’s on Arsenal’s radar.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a new midfielder for the second half of the season because we cannot trust Albert Sambi Lokonga to cover for Thomas Partey.

Caicedo has been more efficient in that role, but we might have run out of time to sign him and have to find an alternative now.

