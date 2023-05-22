Ben Mee names three Arsenal stars in his Team of the Season

Brentford defender Ben Mee has named three Arsenal players in his Premier League Team of the Season after the Gunners came close to winning the title.

Mikel Arteta’s side delivered some memorable performances en route to one of their finest seasons in two decades, even though they missed out on the league crown.

The Gunners are considered one of the best teams in England this season and Mee believes several of their players are better than their peers in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, he chose Gabriel Magalhaes in his defence, added Martin Odegaard to his midfield and placed Bukayo Saka in his attack.

These were the key men for the Gunners for much of the campaign and will hope to do better next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The players Mee chose were key men for us, but most of the players in our team deserve praise for their efforts during the campaign.

Hopefully, not winning the league will not discourage them and they will do well in the next campaign.

In the summer, we will get a chance to add new men to our squad and if we buy well, we expect to challenge for the title again.

