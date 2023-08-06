Ben White admits that he only looks great as he is playing behind Saka

Bukayo Saka really need a dependable deputy on the right wing, as Ben White’s recent comments suggested that he he intends to play in every single game.

White recently spoke with ESPN about his time as a right back last season. Among the issues the ex-Brighton player spoke of was how great Bukayo Saka is and how he’s gotten the most out of him while playing right back, saying, “I think working with B [Saka] is quite easy.

“You don’t have to be too good a player to play behind him. There are always situations where I stitch him up and he gets out of it because he’s so good, making me look so much better than I am.

“He’s obviously phenomenal, and my job is to help him be the best and [help him] show what he can do on a game day. So I’ll be doing them extra runs for him, or whatever I can, to make him glow and do the best he can.

“He’s just got it all, hasn’t he? He’s so strong. He’s willing to learn and do anything to be better. And doing it on a consistent basis, never injured, touchwood.

“He’s always available and always trains. So I think for a guy that plays every game, that’s so crucial to the team, that’s so important… That’s what he’s gonna have to do for the next 10 years.”

One might read White’s claims and merely see him applauding his team mate; nevertheless, in them, there’s an impression that the Gunners are over/relying on the 21-year-old. He also brings up the notion that Arteta should lighten the load on his star player. Arsenal have been linked with a move for a quite a few right-wingers.

If he does need a deputy, i think Mohammed Kudus may have been a good addition, but now that the Ghanaian is to join Brighton, Mikel Arteta faces a difficult task in finding anoher talented winger to join his project between now and September 1st that can replace Saka when he is in reed of a rest…

Daniel O

