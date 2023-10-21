Ben White declares he’ll deal with whoever Chelsea play against him

Ben White is a consistent performer for Mikel Arteta. Eight Premier League match days into the season, the Englishman has yet to miss a minute of league action; no one else at the club can currently play right back like him.

We anticipate him to continue to dazzle at right-back in today’s London derby against Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk, one of whom may be up against him, may be keen to “trouble” him, but our dependable defender is unconcerned.

On Sky Sports, he was asked if he was “prepared” to face any of the two. As transcribed by Metro he responded, “You can pick any of them.

“What I joke about is that you can know who you’re playing against before the game, and then, at 60 minutes, when you’re absolutely knackered, someone else comes on who is just as good.

“That happens against every top team. You’ve got to deal with it.”

Mudryk and Sterling all appear to be on the upswing, having regained their charm. However, White is not like any other right back; he is a natural defender who should be able to neutralize anyone who comes up against him against Chelsea.

A win versus Chelsea could not only stretch our unbeaten run in the league to nine games; it could also see us win four straight games against Chelsea. COYG! Paint London red.

—————————————————————

