Ben White describes Arsenal teammate as a ‘monster’ in Sky Sports interview

Ben White recently sat down with Sky Sports for a light-hearted interview where he took part in a game of ‘Word Association’. The Arsenal defender was asked to write down the first word that came to mind in response to a series of topics, including some of his teammates and manager Mikel Arteta.

One answer in particular stood out. When asked about youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, White responded by describing him as a “monster”, going on to praise his physical attributes and maturity in adapting to first-team football.

“He’s obviously worked hard but he’s genetically like a monster. He’s so quick, so strong and obviously so technical as well,” White said. “This season, he’s been unbelievable, stepped right in and made the position his own. He’s also another player that comes in and does exactly what needs to be done every day (in training), so many details he goes into to play at his best. He’s got it spot on!”

A breakout season for Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly has certainly enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. Since making his full Premier League debut in December, the 18-year-old has not looked back. He quickly established himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta’s squad, making the left-back position his own.

His consistent form and dynamic style of play earned him a maiden England call-up in March, following a string of standout performances that included scoring his first Arsenal goal. He marked his international debut in style, finding the net against Albania for the Three Lions.

Although he was surprisingly overlooked for the Young Player of the Year award, Lewis-Skelly’s progression has not gone unnoticed. He has retained his place in the England squad for the upcoming June fixtures against Andorra and Senegal. He will be joined by fellow Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. One notable absentee is Ben White, though a justifiable explanation was provided for his omission.

Lewis-Skelly’s emergence has been one of the season’s standout stories. His blend of pace, strength and technical ability at such a young age has impressed fans and pundits alike.

So what would you rate his season out of 10?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

