Ben White deserves massive praise as well for his performance against Palace

Is there anyone who can stop this Arsenal team? Arsenal extended their Premier League winning run to five games with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace. The Gunners were outstanding in the encounter, claiming three points to extend their lead at the top of the league log to eight points.

The Gunners began the game with confidence and were aggressive in the first half. They had to wait until the 28th minute for Gabriel Martinelli to score the game’s first goal from close range.

Arsenal didn’t take long to add a second goal after star boy Bukayo Saka doubled the lead in the 43rd minute to take a two-goal lead into the half. The Gunners began the second half on a high note, with Granit Xhaka scoring the game’s third goal just ten minutes in. Crystal Palace equalised eight minutes later, but it was not enough to make a significant impact in the contest. Bukayo Saka finished his goal nine minutes later, making it four for the hosts and ensuring a comfortable victory.

The table-toppers were outstanding, as they always are these days, and the majority of the players were entertaining to watch. However, Ben White deserves so much praise as he was fantastic to watch in the encounter; his link-up saw him set up Saka for his first goal of the game.

On the right wing, the 25-year-old was a marvel to watch and guaranteed that the Gunners were dominant. He set up some good opportunities for the attackers with crosses and killer deliveries.

He was a very creative player for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, and he will be a key player for the club in the future. He has been incredible since he began playing as a right-back, and he has the potential to be one of Europe’s greatest full-backs in the future.

Daniel O

