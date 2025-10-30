Ben White “didn’t put a foot wrong” in Carabao Cup display

Keen to win everything this season, Arsenal continued their impressive form with a 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup, booking their place in the quarter-finals where another tricky test against Crystal Palace now awaits.

For Gooners, the scoreline alone was satisfying, but knowing Mikel Arteta rotated his squad so heavily made the result even sweeter. Several fringe players took their chance to shine, maintaining Arsenal’s high standards and showing the depth within this squad.

Ben White delivers a solid performance

One player who stood out was Ben White.

The defender hasn’t had the smoothest start to the season after returning from surgery, and in his limited appearances he has looked slightly short of rhythm. Some critics even questioned whether he could reclaim his place in the starting eleven, particularly with Jurrien Timber’s strong form.

But against his former club Brighton, White delivered an assured performance that reminded fans why he remains such a valuable asset. He looked sharper, more composed and increasingly confident as the game progressed.

When fully fit, White’s blend of athleticism, technical quality and intelligence make him one of Arsenal’s most complete defenders. His display on Wednesday night was a promising step toward rediscovering his best form.

Media reaction to White’s display

Football London praised his performance, writing: “His main asset appeared to be the distribution in the first half, which he used to spread the play and find Dowman. A solid return to the starting eleven and didn’t really put a foot wrong.”

The Evening Standard added: “Looked fit and full of running, which is a big plus for Arsenal. Overlapped well and linked up nicely with Dowman.”

Meanwhile, the Express noted: “Had a good game, racing up and down the right flank and using his range of passing to start attacking moves.”

White may still have a way to go before he hits top gear, but this was an encouraging reminder of the player he can be. With confidence returning and minutes building, the best of Ben White may soon be back on full display.

Do you think Ben White can force his way back into Arteta’s first-choice line-up, Gooners?

Daniel O

