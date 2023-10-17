Ben White fully deserves to be the next in line to get a new Arsenal contract

In a year marked by contract renewals, Arsenal’s commitment to securing the future of their core players is commendable. The latest in line for contract talks is Ben White, a player who has undeniably proven his worth since his £50 million move from Brighton in 2021.

🔴⚪️ Arsenal are more than confident to get new deal done and sealed soon for Ben White. Negotiations are ongoing since August/September, as reported earlier. White, happy at Arsenal as club want his new contract sealed after Odegaard signed last month. pic.twitter.com/UdOpjcYrMD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2023

Initially, eyebrows were raised at the enormous price tag attached to White, especially by many Arsenal fans, but he swiftly silenced the doubters. In his debut season, White displayed a level of talent that justified the investment. But it was a year later, in the 2022/23 season that he truly shone, transitioning seamlessly into an unfamiliar right-back role. The partnership he forged with Bukayo Saka on the right flank became instrumental to Arsenal’s success.

White’s versatility has been key to this transformation and his fearless approach and slick playstyle have endeared him to fans and made him an indispensable part of the squad. Last season, as Arsenal chased glory, White’s unique profile elevated him to a level where he was a vital link in the title race.

Crucially, it’s not just his on-field contributions that make him a standout figure at Arsenal. White’s dedication and work ethic on the training ground are exemplary, earning him the admiration of manager Mikel Arteta. Such qualities are the bedrock of a successful team and undoubtedly one of the reasons why Arteta is keen to keep him at Arsenal for the rest of his career. .

With just under three years remaining on his current contract, it’s heartening to see Arsenal acknowledge White’s contributions and consider a well-deserved extension. This move not only secures the future of a vital player but also sends a message of intent to the footballing world.

As Arsenal continue their push for silverware, retaining players like White is paramount. His influence on and off the field is immeasurable, so a new contract for White isn’t just an investment in a player; it’s an investment in Arsenal’s future success, so the longer we can keep this young talented side together the better they will get.

