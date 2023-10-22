Ben White keen to stay at Arsenal for the long-term amidst talk of a new deal

Arsenal defender Ben White is eager to remain at the club for an extended period as the Gunners work on securing him a new contract.

The England international ranks among the most vital players at the Emirates and receives preference from Mikel Arteta to play as the right-back.

He can also play as a centre-back, and this adaptability sets him apart from several other players at the club.

In recent months, the Gunners have been extending new contracts to several players, and White is reportedly the next in line.

The duration of his new contract remains unclear, but the defender insists on his desire to have a long-term stay at the club.

White disclosed in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports that he wants saying,

“To stay at Arsenal for as long as possible, to stay at the highest level, and help push this club back to where it belongs.

“When that topic is brought up, it’s an amazing feeling to know that someone wants you. I still have a few years remaining on my current contract, so even discussing it is a nice feeling.”

White is one of our most reliable players, so we surely need to keep him at the club for now.

Handing him a new deal will be the right show of appreciation, and if he keeps doing well at the club, we certainly will keep him for the rest of his career.

