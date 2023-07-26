Ben White names his toughest opponent – Maybe Arsenal should have signed him?

Last season, Ben White was trialled at right back and impressed, making the position “his own.” As a result, Tomiyasu was demoted from first-choice right back to backup right back.



White has had a satisfactory experience playing right back, and he recently had a chat with ESPN UK about playing in that position. Of the many things he said about the role, he noted Wilfred Zaha as his most formidable opponent and explained why he relished facing top wingers like Zaha.

“Being a full-back, you come up against a winger. Always, like when I’m playing against Zaha, I’m like, ‘I want it.’ So good, I want to test myself against someone like that,” said White.

"He's so tough to play against when he's got you 1 v 1." Ben White says Wilfried Zaha is a nightmare to play against 😅 pic.twitter.com/OYD3LgKS87 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 24, 2023

“You know, they’re really good players that you’re playing against so any edge you can get for me, I think I like that side of it. If I can do that to someone and stop them running at me the whole game then that’s what I’ll be doing.”

Not many will have a problem with White continuing at right-back next season; however, the arrival of Jurrien Timber could deny the ex-Brighton man a chance at right-back. The theory is that Timber will take over at right back, a situation that may see White juggle being a backup at Central defence and right back.

As for Wilfred Zaha, he left the Premier League after his contract at Crystal Palace expired. Arsenal were linked with him for many years, and he would have joined if Unai Emery got his way, but he has now joined Turkish giants Galatasaray.

White may face his most formidable rival if Arsenal meet Galatasaray in the Champions League…..

Darren N