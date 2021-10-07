Ben White names the Arsenal player he feels is the most skilful

Ben White has named Gabriel Martinelli as the most skilful player at Arsenal at the moment.

White joined the Gunners in the summer and has become a first-team regular, so he should know most of his teammates very well already.

Fans on Twitch asked him which of his teammate he thought was more skilful and he hailed the Brazilian attacker for being “silky”

He said: “I would probably go Gabriel. He’s silky!”

Martinelli has struggled to play for Arsenal in this campaign after missing his chance to impress Mikel Arteta at the start of the season.

However, he remains a crowd favourite and some of the club’s fans will never understand why he is not playing more regularly for them.

In games like their last match against Brighton, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was struggling and the skilful feet of Martinelli could have opened up the Seagulls at least in the second half when their defenders were tired.

The Brazilian is still just 20 and has many more years left in him, but if he doesn’t start playing soon, he might ask the Gunners to sell him and that would not please the fans.

The attacker scored 2 goals and provided an assist for Arsenal in 14 league matches last season.