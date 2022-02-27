Ben White reacts to Leeds sacking Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United has sacked Marcelo Bielsa after his side hit a poor run of form in the Premier League.
The legendary Argentinian boss was the manager at Elland Road from 2018 and he helped the Whites to gain promotion back into the Premier League after almost two decades away from it.
His side remained in the top flight last season despite struggling with inconsistent form.
They rarely made progress in this campaign and have been conceding goals generously.
He has now been sacked with a replacement expected to be named soon.
White spent the 2019/2020 season on loan from Brighton at Leeds and the manager trusted him with plenty of playing time.
The Whites desperately wanted to sign him when they gained promotion, but the Seagulls would not sell.
He eventually moved to Arsenal last year and has been doing great under the command of Mikel Arteta.
The defender was not happy that Leeds sacked Bielsa and reacted to the news on Instagram.
In a post on his story, he shared an image of the victorious Leeds team of 2019/2020 with Bielsa celebrating winning the Championship and added a white heart emoji.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bielsa played an important role in the development of White into the defender he has become now.
The Englishman is grateful to have played under the former Lille manager and he understandably isn’t happy to see him leave.
But football is about results, and managers will only keep their jobs if their teams perform well.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
if Bielsa was a key contributor in the development of White as a Defender, defensively-speaking, we all know why he was given the axe(lol)…just think of how many times his Leeds gave up a seeming handful of goals in a singular match…of course, I admire his tactical aggressiveness, as it’s rather refreshing when in full flight, especially in light of the myriad of negative tacticians who currently populate the managerial classes, but much like others before him, sometimes you simply must adopt a more balanced approach when things are floundering
Masterstroke from Tuchel take off your number one and replace him with the penalty saving king Kepa who concedes a penalty to every single Liverpool player and then balloons his penalty 2 and a half miles over the bar 🤭
You couldn’t make it up, Kev!!
Terrible call from Tuchel Sue, I have no idea what he was thinking but that defeat is on him, Mendy would have saved one of those pens.
It was crazy; I said if it all goes Pete Tong he’ll look a complete halfwit!! 😂
Totally on him!
Haha I said the same Sue he kinda looked embarrassed after the 8th penalty 😂 I don’t know who told him he was a penalty saver but they might need to rethink that… he couldn’t save a rubber duck in a bath tub lol. Did you see Aubas goal against Napoli Sue beauty 😁
72m 🤣 Couldn’t save or score – his pk was a goal kick haha!! Been an eventful weekend, Kev – Rodri got away with one!!! Heating up at the top and bottom of the table!
3 games in hand.. it’ll be tough at Vicarage Road.. bring it on though!
I did indeed (you don’t have to call me a beauty 🤣🤣🤣) – joking aside, it was a beauty! I’m happy for him!
Bilbao seen Chelsea coming didn’t they Sue ? 🤣 Haha that’s what you see in rugby 😂 yeah Everton definitely should of had a pen then again so should we but the ref and var seen Ederson get the ball which from every angle possible he doesn’t lol. Every bloody game is tough for us, but let’s hope we get over the line 🤞haha can’t you take a compliment 😜 no but his form looks good Sue he’s scored again tonight 🙄
Really can’t see the hype about Bielsa, done absolutely nothing in European football except take clubs backwards.
interesting commentary Hair Dryer…although it does make one wonder, if your comment is to be believed, how Leeds returned to the PL following a 16 year absence…you would think someone who has spoken so positively about Pep’s former “student” might be more respectful towards a manager who Pep himself referred to as the “best” in the business
He will probably become the Spuds next manager as they seem to be going through managers like condoms.