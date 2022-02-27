Ben White reacts to Leeds sacking Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United has sacked Marcelo Bielsa after his side hit a poor run of form in the Premier League.

The legendary Argentinian boss was the manager at Elland Road from 2018 and he helped the Whites to gain promotion back into the Premier League after almost two decades away from it.

His side remained in the top flight last season despite struggling with inconsistent form.

They rarely made progress in this campaign and have been conceding goals generously.

He has now been sacked with a replacement expected to be named soon.

White spent the 2019/2020 season on loan from Brighton at Leeds and the manager trusted him with plenty of playing time.

The Whites desperately wanted to sign him when they gained promotion, but the Seagulls would not sell.

He eventually moved to Arsenal last year and has been doing great under the command of Mikel Arteta.

The defender was not happy that Leeds sacked Bielsa and reacted to the news on Instagram.

In a post on his story, he shared an image of the victorious Leeds team of 2019/2020 with Bielsa celebrating winning the Championship and added a white heart emoji.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bielsa played an important role in the development of White into the defender he has become now.

The Englishman is grateful to have played under the former Lille manager and he understandably isn’t happy to see him leave.

But football is about results, and managers will only keep their jobs if their teams perform well.