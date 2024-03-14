Ben White rejects England’s call to return to the national team

Ben White has declined an opportunity to rejoin the England national team at present.

The defender has been delivering outstanding performances for Arsenal this season, playing a pivotal role in their pursuit of success in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

With England aiming to triumph in Euro 2024, White’s inclusion in their squad would be highly anticipated. Given his consistent form and ample playing time, he could secure a starting position in the current England team.

However, during his previous stint with the national team, White abruptly departed the camp due to what was termed “personal reasons.” Subsequently, it has been revealed that he had a disagreement with one of the national team coaches.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that White has declined the recent opportunity to rejoin the England squad.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“On form, I can’t say he doesn’t deserve to be here.

“John McDermott had a call from Edu last week saying Ben didn’t want to be considered for England at this time.

“That’s a shame. He’s a player I really like. I spoke to him post Qatar and there was clearly reticence from his side. I don’t know fully why that is.

“But I want to leave the door open because he’s a good player. There is no issue between us at all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White will protect himself from injury and burnout by rejecting this call and that is a good thing for us as a club.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…