Ben White responds to Arsenal links “You don’t know what’s true”

The biggest Arsenal transfer rumour of this summer, if thousands of reports are to be believed, has been the prolongated pursuit of Brighton’s defender Ben White.

There have been reports of the player telling his friends that he wants to join the Gunners, and rumours that Brighton have rejected an opening bid of 40m GBP for the 23 year-old.

We have even had the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein assure us that the deal is close to completion.

But now we have had the first words from the player himself, and he honestly sounds like he has not been involved in any discussions at all so far, although that is quite normal during secret transfer talks.

He was talking to talksport in a long exclusive interview, and here is an excerpt from the article…

On the speculation, he told talkSPORT: “It’s nice, it’s happened quite a lot over the last two years, there’s been a lot of noise.” On whether he talks to teammates about it, he added: “Not really. “You don’t know what’s true and what’s not. So there’s no real point talking about it.”

I can imagine that Gareth Southgate has banned the players from talking to their agents while England are still in the Euros so as to avoid unneccesary distractions, so it looks like Arsenal fans will have to wait until they are out of the competition before finding out if there is any truth in all these rumours…