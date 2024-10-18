Ben White responds to suggestion he dislikes football

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Ben White of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ben White is considered an outlier in the football circles after the Arsenal defender admitted that he is not a fan of football and does not watch matches during his free time.

The former Brighton star is one of the best players in the Arsenal squad and delivers a professional performance whenever he plays for the club.

The Gunners are delighted to have him as a part of their squad and he always plays when he is fit.

But how is he not a football fan in a world where most players are obsessed with the game? Does that mean he hates the sports?

‘No, of course not. It was a massive thing, there were a few things that I said. Obviously I don’t watch it,’ he told Foster in an Amazon Prime Video interview.

‘For me, it’s not a big deal. That’s why I said it at the time. Training, the amount of videos you have to do every day, it’s so extreme, so when I come home I just want to forget about it.

‘(My dogs) They’re literally my life, so no football on, don’t talk about it when I come home, mum and dad don’t speak to me about it, it’s just like it’s not my job basically.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most football fans and players are obsessed with the sport, so they would not understand why a professional would not be.

However, it seems to work for him because he is a very good player who performs well whenever he plays for us.

As long as that continues, we do not mind if he watches the game or not during his free time.

