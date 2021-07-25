Ben White returns to UK for his medical this weekend

Ben White’s announcement as an Arsenal player is imminent

Having returned from holidays from Mykonos, Greece, Ben White will be expected to complete his medical and announce himself as an Arsenal player.

The player will go through his medical at the weekend, and will be expected to finally boast the famous Red and White jersey, according to the DailyMail.

The Gunners were determined to land the 23-year-old Brighton man after an impressive Premier League campaign. White was also an instrumental part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United 2019/20 team, who won promotion impressively.

The iconic Argentine coach was so determined to sign White permanently, that The Whites lodged three bids, with the last offer reportedly amounting to £25m.

The coach and the club’s board must have been truly impressed with the young defender in his year-long loan at Elland Road that they were willing to fork out a considerable fee on a defender who was playing League One football just one year ago.

Ben White has arrived in London following his holiday. [CJahraldo on Instagram] pic.twitter.com/R72RUJ6HdA — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 24, 2021

Fast forward and it is Arsenal not Leeds who have acquired the coveted defender for a whopping £50m, double the amount that The Whites were willing to pay last year.

The North London outfit have already offloaded William Saliba to French club Marseille on a season-long loan. Despite him being in the club’s long-term thinking, but White will be Arsenal’s future as well as present.

Great injury record, ball-playing ability, pacey, are just few qualities that are being floated around the fans as well as the media. But when you consider that he’s far from a peak age of a central defender, few fans would be able to resist their excitement.

The supporters have patiently waited for a month for the negotiations to conclude and they still play a waiting game due to his delayed holidays.

Imminently, the club will witness the dawn of a new day. The Arsenal fans will just hope that White brings a beam of sunshine to the Emirates Stadium, rather than clouds.

Yash Bisht