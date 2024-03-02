Ben White reveals who is more demanding between Arteta and Bielsa

Ben White is lucky to have worked with Marcelo Bielsa and Mikel Arteta., two great managers who have played an important role in his career.

He worked with Bielsa when he played for Leeds United and has been under Arteta since he moved to Arsenal.

White came to the Emirates as a centre-back, but the outstanding partnership between William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes means he has been forced to play as a right-back.

He is doing well in that role at Arsenal and has been one of the finest players in his position in the league, even though he is not as technical as most fullbacks are.

The defender was asked about the most demanding of both managers he has worked with and said to The Guardian:

“It is very different, two different managers.

“There is a lot more that gets asked of you for Mikel. I am comfortable playing there, but there are completely different things to look at. Like for me, playing centre-back and right-back, I only have to look forward – I never worry about what is behind me. This is a completely different part of the game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta and Bielsa are both demanding managers, but one thing for certain is that if a player listens to their advice, they will develop into a top footballer.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…